Wed Jan 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 14, 2021

Jennifer Aniston shares picture with Courteney Cox as she asks fans to donate plasma

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 14, 2021

Jennifer Aniston on Tuesday warned her fans against  the  novel coronavirus, saying the pandemic "isn't over yet".

Jennifer Aniston shared a picture with "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox to urge her followers to "do your part" to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, the actress wrote, "This isn't over yet... wear a mask and do your part."

In another post,, Jen requested her millions of followers to donate plasma to the COVID-19 patients.


