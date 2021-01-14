Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato to grace TV special 'Celebrating America'

Legendary actor Tom Hanks will host a star-studded TV special to celebrate Joe Biden's inauguration.

Array of American stars will appear on the 90-minute show, which will air live on all major networks in the United States after the inauguration on 20 January.

The organisers, which oversees the planning of the ceremony, said the show will "celebrate the beginning of a new national journey toward an America united."

The event , according to the Presidential Inaugural Committee, will showcase the American people's resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild.

The show, entitled 'Celebrating America', will feature performances from Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons.