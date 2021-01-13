close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
January 13, 2021

Ayeza Khan drops jaws with dreamy snaps

Wed, Jan 13, 2021

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan is undoubtedly a fashion icon as she stuns fans with her jaw-dropping looks. 

Taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh star switched things up and donned a colourful ethnic gown, leaving fans impressed.

The star kept it relatively simple with her makeup and hair as she opted for a sleek ponytail and winged liner.

It comes to no surprise that her followers showered her with praises as she stunned in the elegant attire.

Take a look:



