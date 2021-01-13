Ayeza Khan drops jaws with dreamy snaps

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan is undoubtedly a fashion icon as she stuns fans with her jaw-dropping looks.
Taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh star switched things up and donned a colourful ethnic gown, leaving fans impressed.
The star kept it relatively simple with her makeup and hair as she opted for a sleek ponytail and winged liner.
It comes to no surprise that her followers showered her with praises as she stunned in the elegant attire.
Take a look: