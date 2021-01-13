BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Lisa are planning solo debuts

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Lisa are reportedly planning to unveil their solo debuts.



The news was announced by YG Entertainment on 30th December. “Rosé and Lisa are preparing for their solo debuts. Currently, they are getting ready to film their music videos."

The company also added, "As for Jisoo, she is busy shooting ‘Snowdrop’ (tentative title), so Rosé and Lisa will make their solo debuts first.”

This news comes after the agency previously announced plans for giving all four members potential solo debut tracks.