close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 13, 2021

Non-availability of PhD teachers: SHC summons Karachi University VC

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 13, 2021
The entrance of University of Karachi.

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has a sought reply from the Vice-Chancellor of Karachi University in a petition claiming that teachers in the law department are taking classes without holding a PhD degree.

The petitioner has contended that a PhD is required to teach students seeking a PhD degree.

It further alleged that instructors in the social sciences department are teaching students without meeting the criteria of having a degree.

After hearing initial arguments, the court has summoned the vice-chancellor on the next hearing.

Latest News

More From Pakistan