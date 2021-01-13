Non-availability of PhD teachers: SHC summons Karachi University VC

The entrance of University of Karachi.

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has a sought reply from the Vice-Chancellor of Karachi University in a petition claiming that teachers in the law department are taking classes without holding a PhD degree.

The petitioner has contended that a PhD is required to teach students seeking a PhD degree.

It further alleged that instructors in the social sciences department are teaching students without meeting the criteria of having a degree.

After hearing initial arguments, the court has summoned the vice-chancellor on the next hearing.