Chadwick Boseman's widow accepts Gotham Award with touching speech

Widow of Chadwick Boseman, Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the posthumous Tribute Prize at the 2021 Gotham Awards with a heartfelt speech.

Simone honoured the late actor who passed away in August, 2020 at 43 after a battle with colon cancer saying that he lived his life with honesty and determination.

"He is the most honest person I’d ever met," Simone said.

"He actively searched for it, in himself, those around him and the moment. The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid. But if one does not live in truth, then it’s impossible to live life."

"So it became how he lived his life, day in and day out," she continued.

"Imperfect but determined. He was blessed to live many lives within his concentrated one. He developed his understanding of what it meant to be the one, the none and the all. ‘A vessel to be poured into and out of,’ he’d said."