Prince Harry to slam the door of UK return in Queen's face with brutal snub: report

Prince Harry will not be travelling to UK in the summer on Queen Elizabeth's birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will shut the door of their plausible return to the UK, with a brutal snub to Queen Elizabeth.



It is speculated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not even be returning for the Megxit deal review, due in March, with zero possibilities of seeking an extension on it either!

According to Finding Freedom author Carolyn Durand, "While the door was left open by the Queen, Harry and Meghan have carved out an impressive start to what will be their new family legacy.

"When their roles came to an end they started from scratch, and in just nine months since then they have navigated a pandemic and set up their non-profit [organisation]. This is only the start," she added.

Another source debunked all reports of the couple travelling to UK in the summer, "It's a little presumptuous for any of us to be speculating about whether we can travel anywhere this summer," they told the Telegraph.