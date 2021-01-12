close
Tue Jan 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 12, 2021

Selena Gomez turns up the heat while prepping for 'Selena + Chef'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
Selena Gomez turns up the heat while prepping for ‘Selena + Chef’

American singer and songwriter Selena Gomez recently uploaded a teaser for season two of her show Selena + Chef and took the internet by storm.

The Grammy award winning singer flexed her skills in an Instagram post and could be heard saying, “As you all know by now I'm not the best cook” but admitted that she is “not going to stop trying to get better.”

During the entire video Gomez’s song Rare played in the background and she even added, “So I'm back in my kitchen to get schooled by the best chefs.”

Check it out below:


