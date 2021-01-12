'Baita idhar aao': Woman fails to recognise Shahid Afridi at airport

The woman is seen calling Afridi for a picture in the viral social media video.



All-rounder Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi is known in almost every household for his jaw-dropping sixes and batting magic. However, in a rare sight, a woman at the airport failed to recognise the player and the video of this undated interaction has taken social media by storm.



The woman is seen calling Afridi for a picture in the viral social media video. "Arey Baita idhar aao, yeh larkiyan keh rahi hain tum Shahid Afridi ho. Aik picture to lelo? (Hello son, please come here. These girls are saying you are Shahid Afridi. Please a take picture with us?)" the lady asked the former captain.

Afridi, in a well-mannered way, went to the woman and posed for a picture with his fans.

Following the wide circulation of the video on almost all social media platforms, the users were seen praising the cricket legend for his humility and down to earth nature.



