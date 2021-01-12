Priyanka Chopra showers love on Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 'little princess'

Priyanka Chopra sent an abundance of love to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's little bundle of joy

Priyanka Chopra was elated after knowing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been blessed with a cute little daughter.

The global icon took to Instagram Stories to send an abundance of love to the bundle of joy, while congratulating the new parents.

"Sooooo happy for you guys. Congratulations Anushka and Virat," Pee Cee wrote in her heartwarming message.

She added while re-posting Kohli's birth announcement post, "Big hug and love especially to your lil princess."

In a recent interview when asked, Priyanka said she would want to have as many kids as she can with husband Nick Jonas.



“I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I’m not so sure,” she told The Sunday Times.