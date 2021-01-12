close
Tue Jan 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 12, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry suffered a lot after Megxit

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 12, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - who stepped back as working  royals last year in March - have suffered a lot after  Megxit.

The uprooting four times left the Duke and Duchess of Sussex feeling 'displaced', but the couple haven't looked back, according to  the authors of 'Finding Freedom'.

They had to suffer a lot  after their nanny moved back to the UK. Harry and Meghan  reportedly faced hardship alone during their journey to a financially  independent life. 

Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, who co-wrote  their biography, alleged that moving to Los Angeles  brought difficult changes for Meghan and Harry.

Omid Scobie said: 'To be at the point they are at now, having set up an empire and a charity in just over nine months, shows just how hard they have worked to make this transition a success.'

The royal expert wrote  in Grazia: 'But it’s taken a lot of work to get here. The journey has been painful.’

They claimed that  the move has also been challenging for the former 'Suits' star, who has juggled motherhood with moving house four times.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their  Frogmore Cottage last year to live in Vancouver for six months, before living in Tyler Perry's Hollywood Hills. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally settled in their newly bought mansion in Montecito. But, each move reportedly added to their suffering and made them feel more displaced.

