Meghan Markle and Prince Harry suffered a lot after Megxit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - who stepped back as working royals last year in March - have suffered a lot after Megxit.

The uprooting four times left the Duke and Duchess of Sussex feeling 'displaced', but the couple haven't looked back, according to the authors of 'Finding Freedom'.

They had to suffer a lot after their nanny moved back to the UK. Harry and Meghan reportedly faced hardship alone during their journey to a financially independent life.

Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, who co-wrote their biography, alleged that moving to Los Angeles brought difficult changes for Meghan and Harry.



Omid Scobie said: 'To be at the point they are at now, having set up an empire and a charity in just over nine months, shows just how hard they have worked to make this transition a success.'

The royal expert wrote in Grazia: 'But it’s taken a lot of work to get here. The journey has been painful.’



They claimed that the move has also been challenging for the former 'Suits' star, who has juggled motherhood with moving house four times.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their Frogmore Cottage last year to live in Vancouver for six months, before living in Tyler Perry's Hollywood Hills.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally settled in their newly bought mansion in Montecito. But, each move reportedly added to their suffering and made them feel more displaced.