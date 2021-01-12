close
Mon Jan 11, 2021
Web Desk
January 12, 2021

Hailey Bieber sees nothing wrong in Kamala Harris Vogue cover

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 12, 2021

 Hailey Bieber was among thousands of people who reacted to the Vogue magazine cover featuring Vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

The magazine has sparked controversy with its February cover featuring  Kamala.

The publication has been criticized by social media users for "whitewashing" photos of Harris.

Hailey on Sunday shared the photo of the cover to her Instagram stories.

Below is the screenshot of Hailey's Instagram story.


