Ayeza Khan looks angelic in dreamy photoshoot

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan certainly impresses fans with her Instagram posts and her recent ones were no different.
The Meray Paas Tum Ho star shared some snaps from a recent photoshoot, looking like something out of a fairy tale.
She looked enchanting as she stunned in a glittery silver and gold gown which was finished off with a half updo, jewelry and a glamorous makeup look.
The diva dropped jaws as she struck poses in a gorgeous area, filled with roses and candles.
Take a look: