Taylor Swift makes it to top-selling album of the year for fifth time

It comes as no surprise that singer Taylor Swift has added another feather to her cap.

According to Billboard, the singer has the top-selling album of the year. This is in fact the fifth time she has title to her name.

Her album Folklore sold 1.276 million copies from July 24 till Dec 31.

Her four other albums that hit the milestone are her 2019 album Lover, her 2017 album Reputation, her 2014 album 1989 and her 2009 album Fearless.

Her most recent album Evermore, which released on Dec 11, sold 283,000 copies, making it the number 10 top-selling album of 2020.

The other eight albums on the list were BTS' Map of the Soul: 7, The Weeknd's After Hours, Fine Line by Harry Styles, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga's Chromatica, Legends Never Die by Juice WRLD, Manic by Halsey and Music to be Murdered By by Eminem.