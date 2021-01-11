CNG stations in Sindh to stay closed for three days

CNG will now be available in Sindh at 8am on Thursday.



LNG and local gas pumps will also remain closed.



KARACHI: In light of the escalating gas crisis in Pakistan, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSG) has announced to keep CNG stations closed in Sindh for three days from today (Monday).

According to an official announcement, CNG will now be available in Sindh at 8am on Thursday.

LNG and local gas pumps will also remain closed, the SSG officials added.

The gas crisis has escalated in Pakistan during the past few months especially after authorities' failure in getting hold of three cargoes of LNG as the bids were received at a fixed price in dollar terms at $12.95 to $15.95 per MMBtu and the government decided not to procure the pricey LNG.

Earlier, the government said that it had arranged 12 LNG cargoes for January 2021, a statement by the Petroleum Division spokesperson read.

He had said additional LNG has also been arranged in some cargoes.

For January 2021, 30% more and cheaper LNG is being sought as compared to the rates and quantity in January 2018, the spokesperson had said, adding that the SSGC is facing low gas pressure in Karachi and Quetta.