Priyanka Chopra looks ethereal in jaw-dropping photoshoot for 'The Sunday Times'

Priyanka Chopra seen channeling her inner diva, while gracing the cover of 'The Sunday Times'

Priyanka Chopra is serving major fashion goals with her latest uploads taking all over the internet today.

The global icon posted a bunch of stunning snaps on Sunday, wherein she can be seen channeling her inner diva, while gracing the cover of The Sunday Times.

In the first snap, Pee Cee wears a brown cardigan with pink embellished statement shoulders over the top.

In the second picture, she chooses to rock a classic patterned green, white and black number.

"Sunday," Priyanka captioned the images.

Check them out here





On the work front, Pee Cee just wrapped up the shooting of Text For You with Celine Dion, Sam Heughen and other eminent stars.



Commemorating the wrap-up, the actress wrote, "That’s a wrap! Congratulations and THANK YOU to the entire cast and crew. See you at the movies."







