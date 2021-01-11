Meghan Markle and Prince Harry say goodbye to social media amid hate from trolls: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly quit social media one year after stepping down as senior royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sworn off social media for good after growing disillusioned by the "hate" they have found on social media, a UK newspaper reported on Sunday.

Harry and Meghan, according to Sunday Times, were rejecting the platforms in both a personal and professional capacity as part of their new "progressive role" in the US.

The newspaper, citing a source, also reported that the couple had "no plans" to use social media for their new Archewell Foundation.

The Duke and Duchess have been increasingly outspoken about the pitfalls of social media since their move to the United States. They have previously complained about their treatment on social media, as well as in the British press.

The former 'Suits' star has spoken about being targeted by trolls. She described past trolling of her as "almost unsurvivable" while Harry issued an unprecedented statement in 2016 denouncing "the racial undertones of comment pieces" and "the sexism and racism of social media trolls".

The couple amassed around 11 million Instagram followers to their Sussex Royal account while they were working royals.

Since their bombshell decision to step away from royal duties, the Sussexes have signed many lucrative deals. The have also launched a non-profit organisation Archewell.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have increasingly spoken about the hazards of social media trolling after leaving the Firm to spend a financially independent life in the US with their son Archie.

