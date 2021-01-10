Twitter erupts with hilarious memes as Pakistan faces blackout after massive breakdown

Minutes after the country was plunged into a blackout after a massive power breakdown, the Twitterati had a field day as they came up with the most hilarious memes one could find on the internet.



The disruption affected cities including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Islamabad, Multan, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, and others. The breakdown was also experienced in Azad Kashmir.

The #blackout trended top on Twitter, with few relating it to conspiracy theories.

We bring you some of the sanest as well as amusing memes and tweets to come out of the national incident.



While others took a jibe at the government, few appreciated the federal minister for “working throughout the night to restore the blackout situation”.

"We should appreciate the efforts of Federal Minister who is working throughout the night to restore the Blackout situation," said one of the users on Twitter.







