close
Sun Jan 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 10, 2021

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan claps back against diversity backlash

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 10, 2021
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan claps back against diversity backlash

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan recently came after critics that have been hating on Bridgerton for having a diverse cast.

Nicola candidly dished her thoughts out over on Twitter and wrote, "You know the way some people were like 'Diversity in period drama doesn't work' ... 63 million households thought it did tho so.”

In the next tweet the star added, "Remember people were trying to downvote the show on IMDB cos it was so diverse? You can't downvote us being Netflix fifth biggest original release ever."

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment