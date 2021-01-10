close
Sun Jan 10, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 10, 2021

Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes ‘finally’ has COVID-19, says she is 'weirdly enjoying it'

Grimes said she is having quite a trippy experience in quarantine after she tested positive 

Canadian singer and Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes confirmed she has “finally” been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Turning to her Instagram, the musician, 32, said she is having quite a trippy experience in quarantine after she tested positive for the infectious disease.

“Finally got Covid but weirdly enjoying the Dayquil fever dream 2021,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

The singer has yet to confirm if her partner, tech mogul Elon Musk or their baby boy X Æ A-Xii have also been diagnosed with the virus or not. 

