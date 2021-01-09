The Queen ‘will allow’ Prince Harry to return for ‘milestones’ after ‘clipping’ his wings: report

Queen Elizabeth reportedly plans to allow Prince Harry permission to return to the UK for official meetings and royal milestones after she ‘clips’ his wings for good.



his news was brought forward by royal expert Russell Myers during his interview with Express.

There he explained, “Harry is a very popular member of the family however they do want to clip their wings a little bit. They have launched this juggernaut persona, they’re very, very popular in the states. They’ve been signing these big-money deals and it needs to work for both parties. I think that will be the main crux of these meetings that are coming up in the future.”

He also explained that the only reason Prince Harry and Meghan even turned to Netflix and Spotify in the first place is because they were unhappy with the way the royal family treated them and simply wanted “a better deal.”

Mr. Myers added, “I think they’re hoping for a renegotiation of their deal. It was a big thing at the beginning of the year when they negotiated the Megxit deal. They kind of wanted one foot in, one foot out of the Royal Family.”