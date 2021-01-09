Queen Elizabeth sends sweet birthday wishes to Kate Middleton as she turns 39

Queen Elizabeth has extended sweet birthday wishes to Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, who turned a year older today.



The Queen’s Instagram handle shared a photo of the monarch with Kate Middleton to wish her on 39th birthday.

In the photo, the Duchess is pictured with Her Majesty at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.

“Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy birthday today!” reads the caption followed by birthday cake emoticon.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton, through her official Instagram handle the Kensington Royal, thanked her fans for ‘kind wishes’ on her birthday.

She wrote, “Thank you for your kind wishes on The Duchess’ birthday.”

“Birthdays have been very different in recent months, and our thoughts continue to be with all those working on the front line at this hugely challenging time,’ she wrote in the caption.