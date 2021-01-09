Sania Mirza pens long, emotional birthday note to 'soul sister' Farah Khan

Its the birthday of tennis star Sania Mirza's best friend Farah Khan and she wants everyone to know just how much she loves her soul sister.

In an endearing birthday note on Instagram, Mirza talked about how Khan has been her support system.

The sportswoman said Khan has always been there for her and is the only person she can talk to on the phone for hours and laugh like no one is watching.

She ended her birthday wish for Khan with a postscript that this is the longest caption she has ever written for anyone.