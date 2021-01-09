One year of Megxit: How Queen Elizabeth proved she is in-charge of Sussexes' bombshell decision

'Queen Elizabeth is still the boss, and the boss had to get involved and negotiate and find a deal'

It has exactly been one year of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from the royal family that came as a shock to everyone.



Although much of the power rested within the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their decision to quit, Queen Elizabeth moulded the situation in a way wherein she proved yet again that she is the ultimate boss of everything.

With Megxit review in the pipeline, the monarch made sure everything is still under her control.

According to royal correspondent Roya Nikka, "The Queen is still the boss, and the boss had to get involved and negotiate and find a deal and a way forward."

"The Queen's handling of that was pretty immaculate. Whilst we had one little mention of her saying 'I would rather they had stayed as working members of the family', there was no resentment in any of her statements," she added.