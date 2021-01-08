Quetta protesters say they will stage sit-ins in Islamabad if PM doesn't visit them

Photo via Geo.tv

QUETTA: Protesters of the Machh massacre on Friday announced that they will stage sit-ins in Islamabad if Prime Minister Imran Khan did not visit them.

As reported by Geo News, thousands of men, women, and children have been holding demonstrations in the capital city of Balochistan in extremely cold weather for the last six days against the brutal execution of 10 Hazara coal miners in Machh.

During the protest, women and children wore blindfolds around their eyes and tied their hands.

The protesters have refused to bury the dead unless and until PM Imran Khan visits their camp. Even though the premier said he would visit the protesters "soon," he has not announced a date for the visit.

The PM also said that not burying the dead to pressurise him is akin to "blackmailing the prime minister," remarks that sparked outrage and condemnation from Opposition leaders.

While PM Khan has yet to visit the mourners, several Opposition leaders, including Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto, already flew to Quetta and met the bereaved families of the coal miners, offering condolences.

The incident

The 10 coal miners were kidnapped before dawn on January 3 as they slept near a remote coal mine some 60 kilometres southeast of Quetta city. Security officials who did not want to be named told AFP that the attackers first separated the miners before tying their hands and feet and taking them into the hills to kill them.