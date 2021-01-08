Quinton de Kock to lead Proteas Test team against Pakistan

Cricket South Africa has announced Test squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan.

The Proteas, which last toured Pakistan in 2007, will be playing two Tests and three Twenty-20 Internationals later this month. Their Test team will be captained by Quinton de Kock while the T20 squad will be announced next week.

The teams will travel commercially and enter into a period of quarantine in Karachi before commencing with training and intra-squad practice matches.

The first Test will start on January 26 in Karachi and the second will be held in Rawalpindi on February 4.

The squad is as follows:

Aiden Markram

Faf du Plessis

Dean Elgar

Kagiso Rabada

Dwaine Pretorius

Keshav Maharaj

Lungi Ngidi

Rassie van der Dussen

Anrich Nortje

Wiaan Mulder

Lutho Sipamla

Beuran Hendricks

Kyle Verreynne

Sarel Erwee

Keegan Petersen

Tabraiz Shamsi

George Linde

Daryn Dupavillon

Ottniel Baartman