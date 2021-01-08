Quinton de Kock to lead Proteas Test team against Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Cricket South Africa has announced Test squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan.
The Proteas, which last toured Pakistan in 2007, will be playing two Tests and three Twenty-20 Internationals later this month. Their Test team will be captained by Quinton de Kock while the T20 squad will be announced next week.
The teams will travel commercially and enter into a period of quarantine in Karachi before commencing with training and intra-squad practice matches.
The first Test will start on January 26 in Karachi and the second will be held in Rawalpindi on February 4.
The squad is as follows:
Aiden Markram
Faf du Plessis
Dean Elgar
Kagiso Rabada
Dwaine Pretorius
Keshav Maharaj
Lungi Ngidi
Rassie van der Dussen
Anrich Nortje
Wiaan Mulder
Lutho Sipamla
Beuran Hendricks
Kyle Verreynne
Sarel Erwee
Keegan Petersen
Tabraiz Shamsi
George Linde
Daryn Dupavillon
Ottniel Baartman