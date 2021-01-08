Khloe Kardashian looks like her model sister Kendall Jenner in new gym selfie

Khloe Kardashian left fans in awe as she shared her latest snap from the gym on Instagram Wednesday.



After seeing the photo, the 36-year-old reality star's fans couldn't get over just how much she looked like her younger sister Kendall Jenner.

Khloe, in the stunning snapshot, is seen crouching down at her home gym to take a selfie, and half of her face was covered with her phone, which confused the followers who thought she shared a photo of her model sister.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star shared the picture to let her fans know she was ready to kickstart 2021 with a fitness bang.

She captioned the post: "This summer, when all of this is over (manifesting) I'll be ready."

Khloe's fans were quick to share their comments on her chic appearance. One wrote: "I thought that was Kendall at first. No joke."



Another responded: "Me too I had to check again."

And the third went on to say: "I mean Kendall is your twin!"



Khloe Kardashian is giving her personality a fitness boost along with her sister Kim Kardashian as they vowed to make January "Sister Boot Camp" and are embarking on "two workouts a day for 30 days" in order to keep their minds and body fit.