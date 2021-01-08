Kim Kardashian, Kanye West fighting over $60m dream Calabasas mansion: report

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are fighting over ownership rights to their $60m dream Calabasas mansion according to reports.



News of this report came via Us Weekly and according to its sources, “Kim wants the divorce settlement finalized before formally filing. Settlement talks are ongoing. Kim wants to control the PR campaign of the divorce and she was blindsided by leaks about divorce reports.”

Even Page Six’s sources added that “Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her, because that's where the kids are based and growing up. That is their home.”

The main reason the “divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot. She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kayne is talking about running for president and saying other crazy [expletive], and she's just had enough of it.”