Machh tragedy: Traffic disruptions across Karachi as protests continue

KARACHI: As protests against the killing of 11 coal miners in Machh continue across Karachi for the fourth day, the city's traffic police has advised citizens to take alternate routes and avoid certain areas.

These areas include:

District East: Numaish to Nawai-e-Waqt, Kamran Chowrangi, Airport to Natha Khan, Shah Faisal Colony, Johar Mor to Johar Chowrangi, Star gate and Safoora Chowrangi.

District Malir: Malir 15 to Quiadabad, Surjani Town, Khuda ki basti, and Steel Town Chowrangi.

District Korangi: Ibrahim Hydri and Korangi 2/5, Korangi crossing, Bilal Chowrangi and Singar Chowrangi.

District Central: Nipa Bridge, Power House Chowrangi, Safari Park, Nazimabad 5, Five star Chowrangi, Gulberg, Ancholi, Azizabad, Nazimabad board office, Nazimabad 1, KDA flats, Nagin to Shafique Mor, Ziauddin, and Peoples Chowrangi.

District City: Main Tower Chowk.



