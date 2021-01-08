close
Fri Jan 08, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 8, 2021

Akshay Kumar begins shooting of his next film 'Bachchan Pandey'

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 08, 2021
Akshay Kumar begins shooting of his next film ‘Bachchan Pandey’

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has begun shooting of his next film Bachchan Pandey, the actor’s 10th collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sharing his new look from the sets of the film, Akshay Kumar wrote, “New year, old associations...begun shooting for #BachchanPandey.”

“My 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more.”

Akshay further said, “Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look.”

Akshay Kumar essays the role of a gangster in Bachchan Pandey. He wants to become an actor as well.

Bachchan Pandey also features Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi. 

