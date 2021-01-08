Meghan Markle determined not to 'bow out of spotlight': No end for the Duchess'

The traction that Meghan Markle got multiplied by tenfolds ever since she quit the royal family

Meghan Markle, although an outsider, is refusing to be cast aside from the spotlight she and Prince Harry have been receiving.



The traction that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got multiplied by tenfolds ever since they quit the royal family and started inking commercial deals.

Historian Robert Lacey says there will be no end for Meghan Markle, "Meghan is the member of the family who is the most outsider of them all, a self-made woman who is coming into an ancient institution, and I think she’s going to have to change a great deal in reaction to the impact that she has," he said,

The author of Battle of Brothers added, "I am immensely attracted to her ambitions and activism; I don’t agree with all her ideas or her politics, but I admire her energy, and I think a lot more is going to happen before we hear the end of Meghan Markle.”