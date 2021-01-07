close
Thu Jan 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 7, 2021

Prince Harry felt abandoned in California with Meghan and Archie during pandemic

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 07, 2021

Prince Harry felt isolated in California, where he had moved to earlier last year, with Meghan and Archie

Prince Harry felt like he was abandoned and isolated with Meghan Markle and their 19-month-old son, Archie during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duke of Sussex felt isolated in California, where he had moved to earlier last year, according to a source.

"It was incredibly isolating for Harry - to be so far from home when all of this was going on. It's been a really tough year for him," the insider told PEOPLE.

"Most people make adjustments to their lives slowly but for him everything just went at once," they added.

The tipster then spilled how the duo feels feel one year on from Megxit.

"Meghan and Harry took a huge leap of faith to embark on their new life," the source told the magazine. The year started out with a lot of excitement and anticipation."

Latest News

More From Entertainment