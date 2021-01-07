Bahawalpur police claim arrested woman orchestrated gang-rape of sister-in-law

Jordon Conner/Unsplash/via The News

BAHAWALPUR: Police on Thursday claimed that a woman was involved in orchestrating the gang-rape of her sister-in-law in front of her family earlier this week in the district's Hasilpur tehsil.

Bahawalpur police said they had arrested three of the six suspects over the alleged gang-rape of a young woman, with raids being carried out to search for and arrest the other three absconding suspects.

A first information report (FIR) registered on Monday stated that six armed men had broken into the house late Sunday night, gang-raped the young woman in front of her family, and cut off a body part of her brother. Police had said at the time they suspected personal enmity as the motive.



In the latest update to the Bahawalpur gang-rape case, police said the arrested woman wanted to remarry and had therefore orchestrated the crime. She had her accomplices sexually abused her sister-in-law while her own husband was also injured during the heinous crime.

The survivor of the sexual assault, as well as her brother — the woman suspect's husband — were moved to a local hospital for medical treatment.



Rape cases and convictions in Pakistan

According to official statistics, at least 11 rape incidents are reported in Pakistan every day, with over 22,000 cases filed across the country in the last six years. However, only 77 — or 0.03% — of the accused have been convicted.

A total of 22,037 cases of sexual abuse have been registered since 2015, of which 4,060 cases were pending in the courts. Unfortunately, only 18% reached the prosecution stage.