Seven suspected terrorists arrested by Punjab Counter Terrorism Department

LAHORE: The Punjab counter-terrorism department on Thursday arrested seven suspected terrorists after raiding a militant hideout in Sargodha.
According to CTD sources, the suspects belong to a banned terrorist organisation and were planning to carry out sectarian attacks in the country. CTD sources added that they were also plotting the assassination of a local organisation leader in Sargodha.
During the raid, CTD personnel recovered explosives, hand grenades and arms from the hideout.
According to Geo News, a CTD source said there was an exchange of fire between the police and suspects. "The mastermind, Mehmood Iqbal, was running the network from a neighbouring country. The department has approached Interpol to arrest him."
The arrested suspects including Musharraf Shahid, Nida Adeel, Aslam, Basharat, and Mohammad Ali.