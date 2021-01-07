close
Thu Jan 07, 2021
January 7, 2021

Seven suspected terrorists arrested by Punjab Counter Terrorism Department

Representational Image.

LAHORE: The Punjab counter-terrorism department on Thursday arrested seven suspected terrorists after raiding a militant hideout in Sargodha.

According to CTD sources, the suspects belong to a banned terrorist organisation and were planning to carry out sectarian attacks in the country. CTD sources added that they were also plotting the assassination of a local organisation leader in Sargodha.

During the raid, CTD personnel recovered explosives, hand grenades and arms from the hideout.

According to Geo News, a CTD source said there was an exchange of fire between the police and suspects. "The mastermind, Mehmood Iqbal, was running the network from a neighbouring country. The department has approached Interpol to arrest him."

The arrested suspects including Musharraf Shahid, Nida Adeel, Aslam, Basharat, and Mohammad Ali.

