Jennifer Aniston blames Angelina Jolie for her divorce from Brad Pitt?

Hollywood superstars Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston left the world in shock 16 years ago in January when they announced their split.

After Jen-Pitt's unexpected decision of separation, their fans went wild and pointed the finger at Pitt's 'Mr and Mrs Smith' co-star Angelina Jolie.

The reason to point finger at her might be that Brad was seen having fun on the beach with Angelina just weeks later his separation from Jennifer in 2005.

Jennifer Aniston does not wholly blame Angelina Jolie for the divorce. The 'Friends' alum said the cracks in the marriage were already there before she came on the scene.

Revealing the reasons behind their split, Jennifer reportedly told Vanity Fair they had begun operating as two individuals rather than as a team.

The actress said: "Relationships are complicated. You’re two people continually evolving, and there will be times when those changes clash. There are all these levels of growth — and when you stop growing together, that’s when the problems happen."

Mirror, citing a mutual friend of the former mega-celebrity couple, claimed it was Brad Pitt who stalled on having children, not Jennifer Aniston.



Brad Pitt, in a statement he said: "Jennifer is an incredibly giving, loving, and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is an important relationship I value greatly."

Brad Pitts's feelings for Angelina may have been a factor, but Jennifer Aniston believed the cracks in the marriage were already there before Maleficent star's entry as a lover in his life.