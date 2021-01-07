close
Thu Jan 07, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 7, 2021

Kareena Kapoor basks in pregnancy glow in latest snap

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 07, 2021

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor is dazzling as in the pregnancy glow.

In her most recent post on Instagram, the stunner dropped jaws as she shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a little black dress.

"I'm waiting," she captioned the post.

According to her words, the soon-to-be-mother is most likely referring to the exciting birth of her child.

Fans were left spell-bound with her beauty as they showered her with compliments.

Take a look:



