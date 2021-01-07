Sonam Kapoor enlightens fans with some self-care advice

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
B-Town diva Sonam Kapoor enlightened her fans with some smart advice on Instagram.
Taking to the social media platform, the stunner shared what a typical day of self-care looked like for her.
According to her caption, she likes to take herself out for a good meal, which she clearly enjoyed in the pictures.
"Sometimes, you just need to take yourself out on a date and indulge in some carbs. It’s self-care at its finest!" she wrote.
She stunned in the monochromatic outfit which was finished off with statement earrings.
Take a look: