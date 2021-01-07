Rouhani says Trump's supporters 'exposed the weaknesses of Western democray'

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani. — AFP/File

TEHRAN: The chaos unleashed on the US capital by US counterpart Donald Trump's supporters exposed the weaknesses of Western democracy, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said.

He said this in a speech broadcast by state television here on Thursday.

"What we saw in the United States yesterday (Wednesday) evening and today shows, above all, how fragile and vulnerable western democracy is", Rouhani said.

"We saw that unfortunately, the ground is fertile for populism despite the advances in science and industry, he added.

Rouhani said: "A populist has arrived and he has led his country to disaster over these past four years. I hope the whole world and the next occupants of the White House will learn from it."

The Iranian president added that he hopes for a change of direction from the incoming administration of US President-elect Joe Biden.

He urged the new administration "to make up (for the past) and restore the country to a position worthy of the American nation, because the American nation is a great nation".

"May they return to reason, legality and their obligations. It's for their own benefit and the good of the world," he said.