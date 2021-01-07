James Corden takes a stroll in LA without shoes

Talk show host James Corden left fans confused after he was seen taking a stroll in Los Angeles without shoes.

The Late, Late Show host opted for comfort as he wore a pair of grey sweatpants, a black top but decided to ditch the shoes.

Corden revealed on New Year’s day that he was the new spokesperson for WW, which was formerly known as Weight Watchers after he was reportedly "embarrassed" about his body.

The TV personality said that he opted to sign up for the fitness program in a bid to shift the conversation about wellness.

"I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family. I don't want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I'm chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes," he said.

Take a look:



