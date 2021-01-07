It's official: Joe Biden's election victory certified by US Congress

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris's victories certified by Congress

Trump had filed dozens of complaints alleging electoral fraud

Trump promises "orderly transition" on January 20



Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's victory in the US election has been confirmed by the Congress on Thursday, a day after violence and protests saw unprecedented chaotic scenes at the Capitol Hill.

The move by the US Congress makes it official and ensures that Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States on January 20.



As news of the certification broke, a White House statement by President Trump stated that the incumbent president will ensure an "orderly transition" takes place.

The confirmation from Congress is a strong rejection of Trump's claims that the US Election 2020 was stolen from him via electoral fraud.

The US Constitution requires Congress to count the votes of the Electoral College submitted by the states. Biden won 306 electors to 232 for Trump.



American courts had earlier dismissed dozens of complaints filed by Trump and his camp, alleging voter fraud in the election.

A couple of hours earlier, hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building in a stunning bid to overturn his election defeat, battling police in the hallways and delaying the certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory for hours.

Police said four people died during the chaos - one from gunshot wounds and three from medical emergencies - and 52 people were arrested.

