Meghan Markle’s ‘stomach churning threat’ prior to joining royal family unearthed: report

A royal aid recently came forward to shed light on the ‘stomach churning’ threats she had to live with during her time in the royal family.

The aid disclosed the details surrounding Meghan’s terror in the book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

Per one of its extracts, “There have been some absolutely terrifying and stomach-churning threats made to Meghan since she started dating Harry. Unfortunately, they continued for some time.”

During her training, Meghan was required to undergo extensive training. At one point she was even “bundled” up into the back of someone’s car and learned not only to develop a relationship with a potential abductor, but also how to drive a car while in pursuit.