'Very distressing scenes': World leaders speak out after Capitol Hill protest





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L), Australian Prime Minister Scot Morrison (C) and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (R). Photo: file

New Zealand PM Ardern calls the storming of the US Congress "wrong"

Trudeau says the act is an "attack on democracy"

Australian PM refers to episode as "distressing scenes"



Prominent world leaders showed concern after pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Congress on Wednesday, clashing with law enforcement personnel to leave four dead.

The prime ministers of India, New Zealand, Australia and Canada tweeted on the incident, expressing concern. The Canadian prime minister went so far as to refer to the incident as "an attack on democracy".

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern did not mince her words by saying: "What is happening is wrong".

"Democracy - the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob. Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today. I have no doubt democracy will prevail," she tweeted.

Canadians deeply disturbed by 'attack on democracy': Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted about the incident as well, saying that "democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be".

"Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be," he tweeted.

Australian Prime Minister Scot Morrison condemned the "very distressing scenes" in Washington.



"Very distressing scenes at the US Congress. We condemn these acts of violence and look forward to a peaceful transfer of Government to the newly elected administration in the great American democratic tradition," he tweeted.



