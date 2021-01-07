Prince Harry and William's intense feud damaged beyond repair

'Prince Harry and William had reached an impasse and their fallout was very real, very ugly'

Prince Harry and William have been tangled in a brutal war stemming from the former's royal exit.



This has damaged the brothers' ties beyond repair, according to royal sources revealing to the Us Weekly.

“William and Harry’s fallout was very real, very ugly, and incredibly intense,” the source said. “They’d reached an impasse, there was so much mud under the bridge and a lot of people felt their feud was beyond repair.”

Although Harry and William are now on talking terms, they are 'vowing not to let things get this out of hand in the future and have learned a lot from this difficult experience.'

Meanwhile, the rest of the royal family are rooting for the two to reunite. They are "looking forward to spending time together in person the moment it’s safe to travel."

The insider added that "at some point in 2021, the Cambridges will travel to Santa Barbara and see the Sussexes on their new home turf."