Ertugrul famed Gulsim Ali to Pakistani fans: Are you ready to meet Aslıhan Hatun?

Ertugrul star Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun has once again won hearts of her Pakistani fans as she shared a new post on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the charming star shared her photo and revealed that Pakistani TV has started airing the third season of 'Dirilis:Ertugrul'.

She wrote: And finally the expected moment came, dear "Ertuğrul Ghazi” audience, are you ready to meet Aslıhan Hatun? "



She also revealed her favourite season of the historical drama series, and penned: "As of today, the 3rd season, which is the season that I liked the most , started broadcasting on Pakistani TVs. Have a good time. I will have another news to please you very soon, incredibly excited, stay tuned "



Previously, the actress expressed her excitement as she was surprised to see the stunning ceremony at the Wagah border, saying: "I saw it on TV today and it is really impressive."



Gulsim Ilhan Ali aka Aslihan Hatun is a Turkish television actress and model. She shot to fame with her role as 'Aslihan Hatun' in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

