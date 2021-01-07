Ertugrul famed Gulsim Ali to Pakistani fans: Are you ready to meet Aslıhan Hatun?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ertugrul star Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun has once again won hearts of her Pakistani fans as she shared a new post on Wednesday.
Turkish actress Gulsim Ali, who enthralled audience as Aslihan Hatun in the historical drama Dirilis: Ertugrul, showed her love for Pakistan and its people.
Taking to Instagram, the charming star shared her photo and revealed that Pakistani TV has started airing the third season of 'Dirilis:Ertugrul'.
She wrote: And finally the expected moment came, dear "Ertuğrul Ghazi” audience, are you ready to meet Aslıhan Hatun? "
She also revealed her favourite season of the historical drama series, and penned: "As of today, the 3rd season, which is the season that I liked the most , started broadcasting on Pakistani TVs. Have a good time. I will have another news to please you very soon, incredibly excited, stay tuned "
Previously, the actress expressed her excitement as she was surprised to see the stunning ceremony at the Wagah border, saying: "I saw it on TV today and it is really impressive."
Gulsim Ilhan Ali aka Aslihan Hatun is a Turkish television actress and model. She shot to fame with her role as 'Aslihan Hatun' in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.