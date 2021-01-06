Meghan Markle drove a wedge between Prince Harry and the Queen?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future with the royal family seems to be in dark after their commercial deals in the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell decision to step back as senior royals left the world in shock earlier in 2020. Now, they are living in the US with their 19-month-old son Archie.



According to reports, "Meghan’s asked Harry to trust her and let her get on with brokering some million-dollar deals for their family." Now Harry is living in Meghan’s world.

The former 'Suits' star is reportedly doing her best to strengthen their position and earning power in the US, which is essential if they’re going to keep the life they’re accustomed to.



On the other hand, a media outlet citing source, reported that each of the Sussexes' commercial deals have been a "nail in the coffin of any kind of return to royal life."



"The Queen knows you can't have a working member of the Royal Family also being paid millions of pounds by Spotify to tell people to 'swipe and follow' their podcast, or encouraging consumers to buy a certain brand of coffee. The two are simply incompatible," one source explained to Daily Mail.

According to some royal experts, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's split from the Firm is very much a permanent thing, in spite of reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seeking an extension to their original deal with the Palace.