Shah Rukh Khan to be part of virtual inauguration of Kolkata film festival

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be part of 26th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) virtual inauguration on January 8, 2021.



This was confirmed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Twitter on Wednesday.

Mamata tweeted, “Together we will overcome this pandemic. But the show must go on. We are going ahead with #KIFF 2021 virtually, on a smaller scale.”

“Glad that my brother @iamsrk will join us virtually at the inaugural event on Jan 8, 4pm.”

A total of 131 films including feature, short and documentary will be screened during the seven-day festival.

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and other big names of B-town were guests at the inaugural ceremony for the past few years.