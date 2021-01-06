close
Wed Jan 06, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
January 6, 2021

Ali Rehman tests positive for Covid-19, asks fans to pray for him

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 06, 2021

Pakistani actor Ali Rehman revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus  and urged people to wear face mask to protect themselves from the virus.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 'Parchi' actor, who is currently in isolation, confirmed the news with a heartfelt note, urging everyone to take protective meassures and wear face mask to defeat the ongoing pandemic.

The actor wrote: "Despite being super careful and taking all precautions, I have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. I have informed everyone that I have come in contact with and Alhamdulillah they are all safe."

He continued: "Please keep me in your prayers and thoughts. Wear a mask and follow all SOPs for yourself and for those around you."

Ali Rehman is not the first Pakistani showbiz  celebrity who fell prey to the coronavirus. Earlier,  Mahira Khan and Neelum Munir contracted the novel virus and requested everyone to be safe and to follow all the SOPs.

