Minal Khan touches hearts with sweet snap with Aiman Khan, late father

Pakistani actress Minal Khan continues to remember her dear father through social media.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a sweet picture of herself with her sister Aiman Khan as well as their late father smiling joyously.

The actress penned some emotional words for her father, vowing to meet him again.

It is key to note that she turned off the comments on the Instagram post, an indication that she is still grieving.

Her brother-in-law Muneeb Butt took to his Instagram story on December 31st, 2020 to share the tragic news about his father-in-law's demise.

"Aiman Minaal's father has passed away! Innallilahi Wainna Ilaaehi Rajionn. Namaz e Janaza Masjid and time will update soon [sic]," said the actor.

