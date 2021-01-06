KU declares result of MBBS Final Professional Annual Examination 2020

The University of Karachi. — APP/File

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has announced results of MBBS Final Professional Annual Examination 2020 on Wednesday, a statement said.

The KU Controller of Examination Dr Syed Zafar Hussain said a total of 297 candidates had registered for the exam and all of them took it. He said 238 students passed the exam. The overall passing percentage was 80.13%, he added.

According to the gazette, Ayesha Liaquat, a student of Karachi Medical and Dental College, secured 1,472 marks out of a total of 1800 marks and clinched the first position.

The second and third positions were also bagged by KM&DC college students, Aiman Razzaq with 1,434 marks and Iqra Faraz Hussain with 1,423 marks respectively.