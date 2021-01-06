KU declares result of MBBS Final Professional Annual Examination 2020

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The University of Karachi has announced results of MBBS Final Professional Annual Examination 2020 on Wednesday, a statement said.
The KU Controller of Examination Dr Syed Zafar Hussain said a total of 297 candidates had registered for the exam and all of them took it. He said 238 students passed the exam. The overall passing percentage was 80.13%, he added.
According to the gazette, Ayesha Liaquat, a student of Karachi Medical and Dental College, secured 1,472 marks out of a total of 1800 marks and clinched the first position.
The second and third positions were also bagged by KM&DC college students, Aiman Razzaq with 1,434 marks and Iqra Faraz Hussain with 1,423 marks respectively.