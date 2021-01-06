Mira Sethi makes it to Vogue’s most anticipated list of 2021 with debut novel

Mira Sethi’s debut novel has caused quite a bit of stir in the international market and through its hype, has made its way into the most anticipated book list of 2021 under Refinery29 and Vogue magazine.



Even Vogue’s senior editor dubs the novel a “powerful book with a light touched, marking the arrival of an assured storyteller.



The book is said to make its debut in Pakistan by May 2021. It revolves around the story of a young couple and also contains two short stories about a female politician.





